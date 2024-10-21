What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Siwan? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Siwan is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Siwan? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Siwan amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Siwan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Siwan is Rs. 2,207.