What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kolar? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kolar is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kolar? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kolar amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kolar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kolar is Rs. 2,207.