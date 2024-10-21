Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Karaikal.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc and the most priced model is Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 dealers and showrooms in Karaikal for best offers.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price breakup in Karaikal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 96,425 in Karaikal, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,994 in Karaikal and TVS Raider starting at Rs. 85,010 in Karaikal.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc ₹ 1.09 Lakhs Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT ₹ 1.13 Lakhs
