What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Hazaribagh? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Hazaribagh is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Hazaribagh? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Hazaribagh amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Hazaribagh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Hazaribagh is Rs. 2,207.