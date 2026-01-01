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Pulsar 150PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Disc Break View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tft Display View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all Pulsar 150 specs and features

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Prices

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat, is listed at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs or the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Specs & Features

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Price

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,187
RTO
9,854
Insurance
7,167
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,208
EMI@3,014/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3.2 L
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
14 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
56 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 33 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat EMI
EMI2,712 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,26,187
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,26,187
Interest Amount
36,548
Payable Amount
1,62,735

Bajaj Pulsar 150 other Variants

Pulsar 150 Single Disc Single Seat

₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,223
RTO
9,218
Insurance
6,998
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,439
EMI@2,825/mo
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Close

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Single Seat

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,184
RTO
9,774
Insurance
7,146
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,104
EMI@2,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsPulsar 150
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsUnicorn
Honda SP160

Honda SP160

1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsSP160
Honda CB125 Hornet

Honda CB125 Hornet

1.03 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsCB125 Hornet
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.13 - 1.35 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar 150vs W175

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