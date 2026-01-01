|Engine
|149.5 cc
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Single Seat, is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Single Seat is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs or the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Single Seat has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.