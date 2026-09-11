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Pulsar 150PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Disc Break View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Model Name View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tft Display View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT

3.8 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all Pulsar 150 specs and features

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Prices

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT, is listed at ₹1.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Honda SP160 priced between ₹1.13 Lakhs - 1.19 Lakhs.

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Specs & Features

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Price

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,650
RTO
11,792
Insurance
7,064
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,506
EMI@3,170/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3.2 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Height
1060 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
14 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
56 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic 33 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Premium Split Seat TFT EMI
EMI2,853 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,32,755
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,32,755
Interest Amount
38,450
Payable Amount
1,71,205

Bajaj Pulsar 150 other Variants

Pulsar 150 Single Disc Single Seat

₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,233
RTO
9,218
Insurance
6,998
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,949
EMI@2,836/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Single Seat

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,184
RTO
9,774
Insurance
7,146
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,604
EMI@3,001/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Split Seat

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,187
RTO
9,854
Insurance
7,167
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,708
EMI@3,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsUnicorn
Honda SP160

Honda SP160

1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsSP160
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsFreedom
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

92,990 - 1.04 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsPulsar 125
Honda CB125 Hornet

Honda CB125 Hornet

1.03 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsCB125 Hornet

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