|Engine
|149.5 cc
The Pulsar 150 Single Disc Single Seat, is listed at ₹1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 150 Single Disc Single Seat is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs or the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.
The Pulsar 150 Single Disc Single Seat has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.