|Engine
|124.4 cc
The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED is available in 10 colour options: Black Blue, Black Cyan Blue, Black Green, Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Red, Black Silver, Blue Carbon Fibre, Racing Red With Tan Beige, Red Carbon Fibre.
The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED is powered by a 124.4 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹86.13 Thousands - 90.03 Thousands.
The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.