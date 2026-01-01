hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 125Carbon Disc Single Seat LED
Pulsar 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Left View
1/16
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Left View
2/16
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front Right View
3/16
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Front View
4/16
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rear Left View
5/16
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/16

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
View all Pulsar 125 specs and features

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Prices

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Colours

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED is available in 10 colour options: Black Blue, Black Cyan Blue, Black Green, Black Grey, Black Racing Red, Black Red, Black Silver, Blue Carbon Fibre, Racing Red With Tan Beige, Red Carbon Fibre.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED is powered by a 124.4 cc engine.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands or the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹86.13 Thousands - 90.03 Thousands.

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Specs & Features

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Price

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,910
RTO
7,192
Insurance
6,257
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,359
EMI@2,222/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Height
1060 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
755 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
99 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Bore
56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Mobile Notifications, Gear Indicator, DTE
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Single Seat LED EMI
EMI1,999 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
93,023
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
93,023
Interest Amount
26,943
Payable Amount
1,19,966

Bajaj Pulsar 125 other Variants

Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat

₹ 98,159*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,178
RTO
6,814
Insurance
6,167
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,159
EMI@2,110/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Pulsar 125 Carbon Disc Split Seat LED

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,046
RTO
7,363
Insurance
6,298
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,707
EMI@2,272/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,320
RTO
7,385
Insurance
6,303
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,008
EMI@2,279/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,451
RTO
7,556
Insurance
6,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,351
EMI@2,329/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsGlamour X
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsSP 125
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

80,852 - 86,211Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125vsShine

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details