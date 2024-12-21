Pulsar 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Left Side View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar 125

Launched in Apr 2021

4.4
19 Reviews
₹85,677 - 93,613**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Pulsar 125: 124.4 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 60.81 kmpl

Pulsar 125: 51.46 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.33 ps

Pulsar 125: 11.8 ps

Speed

Category Average: 94.0 kmph

Pulsar 125: 99.0 kmph

About Bajaj Pulsar 125

Latest Update

  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
  • Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details

    • Introduction

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 price starts at ₹ 85,677 and goes up to ₹ 93,613 (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    Neon Single Seat₹85,677*
    124.4 cc
    99 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Carbon Fiber Single Seat₹91,610*
    124.4 cc
    99 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Carbon Fiber Split Seat₹93,613*
    124.4 cc
    99 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Images

    19 images
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Black silver
    Red
    Pewter grey
    Blue

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power11.8 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage51.46 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine124.4 cc
    Max Speed99 kmph
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Glamour XTEC
    Honda Shine
    Honda Livo
    Bajaj Freedom
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
    Honda SP 125
    ₹83,846*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹86,128*
    ₹84,493*
    ₹89,998*
    ₹83,251*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹89,997*
    ₹81,001*
    ₹91,771*
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    51 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    23 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    8 Reviews
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    10.74 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    9.5 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    9.7 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    10.9 Nm
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    147 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2051 mm
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2000 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Offers
    Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Get Cashback up to...
    Applicable on pulsar-125neon-single-seat & 2 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Neon Single Seat
    124.4 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹ 83,846*
    Neon Single Seat
    124.4 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹83,846*
    Carbon Fiber Single Seat
    124.4 cc | 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹89,606*
    Carbon Fiber Split Seat
    124.4 cc | 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹91,610*
    EMI ₹1510.04/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.37
    19 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    8
    5 rating
    9
    Enjoyable Riding with Great Looks
    This is the best bike in this segment. It has an impressive design, excellent looks, and offers better riding comfort compared to other two-wheelers. I like it so much and feel happy owning it.By: Di Ra (Dec 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Looks Like a Monster
    It has a great look and delivers impressive performance. The mileage is excellent, making it suitable for various purposes.By: Adity (Dec 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Model and Price
    With excellent handling, top-notch safety features, great mileage, and stylish looks, this vehicle offers impressive speed and a competitive on-road price?an all-around fantastic choiceBy: Rahul Dwivedi (Oct 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Front look very nice
    Best vehicle in this price i am very happy i am sugust my all friend purchage in this vehicale thankyou.By: Anshuman upadhyay (Oct 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    It feels like riding on a huge animal
    The bike looks great, performs well, and is very comfortable. However, the headlight focus is quite poor; it would be much better with some improvement.By: Manoj kumar Reddy (Oct 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent robust bike
    BAJAJ PULSAR 125 is awesome look and nice performance,comfortable and millage also good suspension of this bike is very well By: KURAPATI PENCHALA NARASIMHA RAO (Oct 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Nice looking
    Nice bike wonderful experience, mileage nice ,looking beautiful & sporty Wonderful design, amazing performance By: Ajay (Oct 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Nice looking bike that's second to none
    Nice looking bike with good features. Comfortable to ride on and with powerful engine. The mileage is good.By: Frankie (Sept 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great Bike with Digital Meter
    Good service care' this bike. Mileage maximum 45 per liter. Digital Meter look wonderful. Rider easy and safe.By: Sona ram (Sept 23, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for urban as well as rural areas.
    Pulsar 125 is the best bike for city riders in this segment. It has a classy look that makes it more attractive,and it's average mileage is 40 to 45 kmpl. that makes it budget friendly.By: Kuldeep Saroj (Aug 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
