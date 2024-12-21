Launched in Apr 2021
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the characteristics of the Pulsar range in a smaller, more accessible package tailored for the 125cc commuter segment. The Pulsar range was launched in 2001 and has since built a reputation for reliable, performance-oriented commuters with sporty aesthetics and modern features. With its 2019 debut in the Indian two-wheeler market, the Pulsar 125 continues the trend in a more compact and accessible package. The Pulsar 125 carried over the design and cycle parts from the Pulsar 150 while putting in a smaller engine. Its launch marked Bajaj Auto's entry into the competitive 125cc category. Over the years, the Pulsar 125 has been updated to stay competitive and its latest iteration brings aesthetic improvements and modern features to the model.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in three main variants. The Neon single seat is the most affordable of the bunch and comes at ₹85,677 (ex-showroom). The Carbon Fibre single seat model is priced at ₹91,610 (ex-showroom) and the Carbon Fibre split seats variant tops the range at ₹93,613 (ex-showroom).
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 was launched in 2019 as a scaled-down iteration of the Pulsar 150. It featured the same cycle parts as the latter but with a smaller engine and a more accessible price tag. The Pulsar 125 was updated in 2020 with a BS VI-compliant 124.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that had an identical power output. In 2024, Bajaj Auto released an update for the bike, with which it received carbon fibre-finished single and split seat variants and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging port, and new body graphics.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in three main variants and the base Neon Single Seat model comes priced from ₹81,843 (ex-showroom) with a grey accents on a black colour scheme. The Carbon Fibre single seat model is priced at ₹92 883 (ex-showroom) while the split seat model comes at ₹97,133 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered with blue accents on a black colour scheme.
The 2024 update brought significant enhancements to the Pulsar 125's list of features alongside new body graphics and finishes. A fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity was fitted in to offer features such as call and SMS alerts, a gear position indicator, and distance-to-empty information. The bike is further equipped with a USB port for charging devices. Despite these upgrades, the Pulsar 125 retains halogen lighting for its headlamp.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is equipped with a 124.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 11.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, delivering a smooth and efficient riding experience. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin springs at the rear, ensuring a balanced ride across various terrains. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear, with optional configurations depending on the variant.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 51.46 kmpl. Real world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Pulsar 125 offers a ground clearance of 165 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. It brings a kerb weight of 140 kg for the single seat variant and 142 kg for the split seat variant
In its segment, the Pulsar 125 competes against models like the Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Glamour.Read MoreRead Less
|Max Power
|11.8 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|124.4 cc
|Max Speed
|99 kmph
