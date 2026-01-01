hamburger icon
Bajaj Platina 110 NXT

86,109*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Platina 110 Key Specs
Engine115.45 cc
View all Platina 110 specs and features

Platina 110 NXT

Platina 110 NXT Prices

The Platina 110 NXT, is listed at ₹86,109 (ex-showroom).

Platina 110 NXT Mileage

All variants of the Platina 110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Platina 110 NXT Colours

The Platina 110 NXT is available in 7 colour options: Yellow, Saffire Blue, Ebony Black, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue, Cocktail Wine Red Orange, Cocktail Wine Red.

Platina 110 NXT Engine and Transmission

The Platina 110 NXT is powered by a 115.45 cc engine.

Platina 110 NXT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Platina 110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj CT110 priced ₹67.28 Thousands or the Honda Livo priced between ₹81.65 Thousands - 85.65 Thousands.

Platina 110 NXT Specs & Features

The Platina 110 NXT has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Platina 110 NXT Price

Platina 110 NXT

₹ 86,109*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,214
RTO
5,937
Insurance
5,958
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,109
EMI@1,851/mo
Bajaj Platina 110 NXT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm
Width
741 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135mm travel
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Platina 110 NXT Offers
Bring Home Bajaj Platina 110 : Save up to Rs. 3,00...
Applicable on platina110drum & 1 more variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Bajaj Platina 110 NXT EMI
EMI1,666 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
77,498
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
77,498
Interest Amount
22,446
Payable Amount
99,944

Bajaj Platina 110 other Variants

Platina 110 Drum

₹ 80,690*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,284
RTO
5,542
Insurance
5,864
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,690
EMI@1,734/mo
Bajaj Platina 110 Alternatives

Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsCT110
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsLivo
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsStar City Plus
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsShine 100 DX
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsPulsar 125 Neon
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 110vsHF Deluxe Pro

view all specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

