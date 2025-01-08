Platina 110PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Platina 110 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Platina 110

5.0
2 Reviews
₹71,354**Ex-showroom price
Platina 110 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 115.45 cc

Platina 110: 115.45 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 65.29 kmpl

Platina 110: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.05 ps

Platina 110: 8.6 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Platina 110: 90.0 kmph

About Bajaj Platina 110

Latest Update

  Auto recap, Jan 5: New-gen Renault Kiger and Triber in works, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued
  Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 5, 2025: Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued. Here's why

    • Introduction

    Bajaj Platina 110 Variants
    Bajaj Platina 110 price starts at ₹ 71,354
    1 Variant Available
    Drum₹71,354*
    115.45 cc
    90 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V
    ABS
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Platina 110 Images
18 images

    18 images
    Bajaj Platina 110 Colours

    Bajaj Platina 110 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Cocktail wine red
    Cocktail wine red orange
    Ebony black blue
    Ebony black red
    Ebony black
    Saffire blue

    Bajaj Platina 110 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.60 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage70 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine115.45 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    Bajaj Platina 110 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Platina 110
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Glamour
    Bajaj CT110
    TVS Sport
    Honda Livo
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
    ₹71,354*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹83,598*
    ₹70,176*
    ₹59,881*
    ₹83,080*
    ₹68,077*
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    10 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Torque
    9.81 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    9.81 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Engine
    115.45 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    115.45 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Kerb Weight
    119 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Length
    2006 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1998 mm
    Length
    1950 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2042 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Currently viewingPlatina 110 vs Super SplendorPlatina 110 vs GlamourPlatina 110 vs CT110Platina 110 vs SportPlatina 110 vs LivoPlatina 110 vs Pulsar 125 Neon
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Platina 110 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    2
    Perfect Highway Bike with Superb Mileage
    Excellent performance, superb mileage, amazing colors and looks, mileage above 70 km per liter, and the best bike under 1 lakh.By: Nenavath nethu naik (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great experience
    Look very beautiful milage is very great security is very advance with abs & totally price full & better experience of comfort By: Vipul Singh (Sept 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review

