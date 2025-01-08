Category Average: 115.45 cc
The Bajaj Platina 110 is a commuter motorcycle equipped with a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is designed to offer high fuel efficiency and a comfortable riding experience. The motorcycle is available in a single variant and three colour options. It features a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and has a kerb weight of 119 kg. The Bajaj Platina 110 is positioned in the commuter motorcycle segment, competing against the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Honda Livo, and TVS Star City Plus.
The Bajaj Platina 110 is currently offered in a single variant with drum brakes, priced at ₹71,354 (ex-showroom). The model was previously available in a disc brake variant with ABS, but this version has been discontinued.
The Bajaj Platina was first launched in 2006 and would initially feature a 100 cc engine before the lineup was expanded to include a larger, 110 cc unit. The Bajaj Platina 110 was the first bike in the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. However, the ABS variant has since been discontinued, with the base drum brake variant being the only model on offer today.
The Bajaj Platina 110 was initially available in a drum brake and a disc brake variant, the latter being the first model to feature ABS in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. Bajaj has since discontinued the disc brake variant and currently offers the drum brake model as the sole offering from the range. This is listed at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹71,354 and offers three colour options, which are Cocktail Wine Red - Orange, Ebony Black Red, and Ebony Black Blue.
The Bajaj Platina 110 features a simple analog instrument cluster that displays the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. The motorcycle is equipped with a long single-piece seat designed for rider and pillion comfort. It also features a wide footrest and a telescopic front suspension with 135mm travel, aimed at enhancing ride quality on uneven roads. The rear suspension consists of twin spring-over-spring shock absorbers.
The Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is built on a single-downtube lower-cradle frame. Braking duties are handled by a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The disc brake variant, which previously featured a 240mm front disc with ABS, has been discontinued.
The Bajaj Platina 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Platina 110 has a kerb weight of 119 kg. It features a seat height of 807 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm.
The Bajaj Platina 110 competes in the commuter motorcycle segment against models such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Livo, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero Passion Pro.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|8.60 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|115.45 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Bajaj Platina 110
₹71,354*
₹80,848*
₹83,598*
₹70,176*
₹59,881*
₹83,080*
₹68,077*
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
10 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
8.6 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
10.53 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Length
2006 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1998 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
-
Length
2042 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
