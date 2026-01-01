|Engine
The Platina 100 STD, is listed at ₹76,429 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Platina 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Platina 100 STD is available in 4 colour options: Black & Blue, Black & Gold, Black & Red, Black & Silver.
The Platina 100 STD is powered by a 102 cc engine.
In the Platina 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Shine 100 priced ₹63.19 Thousands or the Honda Shine 100 DX priced ₹70.51 Thousands.
The Platina 100 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.