hamburger icon
Platina 100PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Platina 100 Front Left View
1/15
Bajaj Platina 100 Front Right View
2/15
Bajaj Platina 100 Left View
3/15
Bajaj Platina 100 Rear Left View
4/15
Bajaj Platina 100 Rear Right View
5/15
Bajaj Platina 100 Rear View
View all Images
6/15

Bajaj Platina 100 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
76,429*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 Key Specs
Engine102 cc
View all Platina 100 specs and features

Platina 100 STD

Platina 100 STD Prices

The Platina 100 STD, is listed at ₹76,429 (ex-showroom).

Platina 100 STD Mileage

All variants of the Platina 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Platina 100 STD Colours

The Platina 100 STD is available in 4 colour options: Black & Blue, Black & Gold, Black & Red, Black & Silver.

Platina 100 STD Engine and Transmission

The Platina 100 STD is powered by a 102 cc engine.

Platina 100 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Platina 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Shine 100 priced ₹63.19 Thousands or the Honda Shine 100 DX priced ₹70.51 Thousands.

Platina 100 STD Specs & Features

The Platina 100 STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Platina 100 STD Price

Platina 100 STD

₹ 76,429*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,407
RTO
5,232
Insurance
5,790
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,429
EMI@1,643/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Platina 100 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2006 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm
Width
713 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
102 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Rear Suspension
110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Platina 100 STD Offers
Bring Home Bajaj Platina 100 : Save up to Rs. 3,00...
Applicable on platina100std variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Bajaj Platina 100 STD EMI
EMI1,478 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
68,786
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
68,786
Interest Amount
19,923
Payable Amount
88,709

Bajaj Platina 100 Alternatives

Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

63,191Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsShine 100
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsShine 100 DX
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsHF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsCT110
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsRadeon
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Platina 100vsHF Deluxe Pro

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details