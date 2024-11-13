Platina 100PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Platina 100 Front Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Platina 100

Review & Win ₹2000
₹68,685**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Platina 100 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Platina 100: 102.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.02 kmpl

Platina 100: 70 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.51 ps

Platina 100: 7.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Platina 100: 90.0 kmph

View all Platina 100 Specs and Features

Bajaj Platina 100 Latest Update

Latest News:

Considering the Bajaj Platina 100? Check out the alternatives first
Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj Platina 100: Price and specs comparison

Introduction

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a significant contender in the Indian commuter bike segment, recognised for its affordability and efficient performance. Launched as a practical choice for daily commuting, the Bajaj Platina 100 showcases the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. This model, designed with user comfort and functionality in mind, continues to serve as a reliable option for the average motorcycle user.

Bajaj Platina 100 Price:

The current price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is 68,690 (ex-showroom). The pricing reflects its position in the economy segment, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance of affordability and features in a motorcycle.

When was the Bajaj Platina 100 launched?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Platina 100.
VS
Bajaj Platina 100
Honda Shine 100
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Bajaj Platina 100 Variants
Bajaj Platina 100 price starts at ₹ 68,685 .
1 Variant Available
Platina 100 ES Drum BS6₹68,685*
102 cc
90 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Bajaj Platina 100 Images

15 images
View All Platina 100 Images

Bajaj Platina 100 Colours

Bajaj Platina 100 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black & blue
Black & gold
Black & red
Black & silver

Bajaj Platina 100 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.9 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.3 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine102 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Platina 100 specs and features

Bajaj Platina 100 comparison with similar bikes

Bajaj Platina 100
Honda Shine 100
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF 100
TVS Radeon
Bajaj CT110
Bajaj Platina 110
TVS Sport
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Honda CD 110 Dream
TVS Star City Plus
₹68,685*
Check Offers
₹68,767*
Check Offers
₹59,998*
Check Offers
₹59,018*
Check Offers
₹59,880*
Check Offers
₹70,176*
Check Offers
₹71,354*
Check Offers
₹59,881*
Check Offers
₹68,077*
Check Offers
₹76,401*
Check Offers
₹75,541*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
7.9 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Engine
102 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Length
2006 mm
Length
1955 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
2025 mm
Length
1998 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2044 mm
Length
1984 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Currently viewingPlatina 100 vs Shine 100Platina 100 vs HF DeluxePlatina 100 vs HF 100Platina 100 vs RadeonPlatina 100 vs CT110Platina 100 vs Platina 110Platina 100 vs SportPlatina 100 vs Pulsar 125 NeonPlatina 100 vs CD 110 DreamPlatina 100 vs Star City Plus
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
+91 - 8851652946
JSB Autocars Private Limited
A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
Baggalink Bajaj
Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
+91 - 9910399139
DEWAN BAJAJ
138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
+91 - 9810866845
See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

Popular Bajaj Bikes

View all Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Platina 100 EMI

Select Variant:
ES Drum BS6
102 cc | 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹ 68,685*
Select Variant
ES Drum BS6
102 cc | 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹68,685*
EMI ₹1259.27/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Commuter Bikes
Commuter Bikes Under 70000
Upcoming Commuter Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Platina 100