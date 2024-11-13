The current price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is ₹68,690 (ex-showroom). The pricing reflects its position in the economy segment, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance of affordability and features in a motorcycle.

The Bajaj Platina 100 is a significant contender in the Indian commuter bike segment, recognised for its affordability and efficient performance. Launched as a practical choice for daily commuting, the Bajaj Platina 100 showcases the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. This model, designed with user comfort and functionality in mind, continues to serve as a reliable option for the average motorcycle user.

Bajaj Platina 100 Price:

The current price of the Bajaj Platina 100 is ₹68,690 (ex-showroom). The pricing reflects its position in the economy segment, making it an attractive option for those seeking a balance of affordability and features in a motorcycle.

When was the Bajaj Platina 100 launched?

The Bajaj Platina 100 was first introduced in India several years ago, establishing itself as a benchmark in the commuter motorcycle segment. Its latest version, with updated features and specifications, continues to appeal to a broad audience. The ongoing popularity of the Platina is a testament to its successful integration of functionality, style, and reliability, catering to the needs of everyday riders.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Platina 100 are available?

The Bajaj Platina 100 is available in one variant priced at ₹68,690 (ex-showroom). It offers a choice between four dual-tone colour schemes, which are Black and Red, Black and Gold, Black and Blue, and Black and Silver.

What features are available in the Bajaj Platina 100?

The Bajaj Platina 100 comes well-equipped with features intended to enhance user experience. The bike includes a 4-speed gearbox for smooth gear transitions, ensuring a comfortable ride in urban settings and on highways. The suspension system has been crafted for optimum performance, with features that contribute to stability and comfort. Furthermore, the Platina 100 is designed with safety in mind. The Combi Brake System (CBS) enhances braking efficiency, ensuring that riders can halt safely in various conditions. The motorcycle also features a stylish halogen headlight for improved visibility during night rides and a tinted visor, which further enriches its aesthetic appeal.

What are the engine and specifications of the Bajaj Platina 100?

At the heart of the Bajaj Platina 100 is its robust 102 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This power plant is known for generating a peak power of 7.9 hp and a maximum torque of 8.3 Nm. This specification is commendable within the commuter segment, providing ample power for city commuting and occasional highway journeys. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, ensuring that riders can easily navigate various terrains.

What is the Bajaj Platina 100's mileage?

The Bajaj Platina 100 embodies efficiency, boasting a mileage that appeals to daily commuters. The bike reportedly offers an impressive fuel economy of around 70 to 75 km/l under standard riding conditions. Such fuel efficiency makes it a cost-effective choice for individuals looking to minimise fuel expenses while navigating through city traffic.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Platina 100?

The Bajaj Platina 100 features a ground clearance of 200 mm, which allows for better handling over uneven surfaces. Its kerb weight is around 119 kg, a factor contributing to its agility and manoeuvrability, while the seat height is approximately 807 mm, catering to a wide range of riders and ensuring accessibility for many.

What does the Bajaj Platina 100 rival in its segment?

In the highly competitive commuter segment in India, the Bajaj Platina 100 faces rivalry from several notable contenders, including Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Sport, and Honda Shine 100.