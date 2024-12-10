What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Tinsukia? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Tinsukia is Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Tinsukia? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Tinsukia amount to Rs. 8,861, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Tinsukia? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Tinsukia is Rs. 2,115.