Bajaj Freedom on road price in Srinagar starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Srinagar.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Srinagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in Srinagar, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in Srinagar and Hero Passion Plus starting at Rs. 79,901 in Srinagar.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.09 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.26 Lakhs
