What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Sivasagar? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Sivasagar is Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Sivasagar? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Sivasagar amount to Rs. 8,861, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Sivasagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Sivasagar is Rs. 2,115.