The lowest price model is
Bajaj Freedom on road price in Siddipet starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.30 Lakhs in Siddipet.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Siddipet includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in Siddipet, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in Siddipet and Hero Passion Plus starting at Rs. 79,901 in Siddipet.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.30 Lakhs
