Bajaj Freedom on road price in Satna starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Satna.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Satna for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Satna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in Satna, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in Satna and Hero Passion Plus starting at Rs. 79,901 in Satna.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
