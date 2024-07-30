HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajajFreedomOn Road Price in Hajipur

Bajaj Freedom On Road Price in Hajipur

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Bajaj Freedom Front Left View
1/24
Bajaj Freedom Front Right View
2/24
Bajaj Freedom Front View
3/24
Bajaj Freedom Left View
4/24
Bajaj Freedom Rear Left View
5/24
Bajaj Freedom Rear Right View
View all Images
6/24
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hajipur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Freedom Price in Hajipur

Bajaj Freedom on road price in Hajipur starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Hajipur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Freedom Drum₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Bajaj Freedom Drum LED₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Bajaj Freedom Disc LED₹ 1.27 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Freedom Variant Wise Price List in Hajipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum
₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
9,100
Insurance
6,420
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hajipur)
1,10,520
EMI@2,376/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Drum LED
₹1.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
View breakup
Disc LED
₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Bajaj Freedom Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

81,843 - 94,957
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar 125 Price in Hajipur
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,467 - 90,567
Check Latest Offers
SP 125 Price in Hajipur
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

90,000 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar 150 Price in Hajipur
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.11 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Unicorn Price in Hajipur
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 88,328
Check Latest Offers
Super Splendor Price in Hajipur

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Freedom News

The Bajaj Freedom 125 will be available across 77 towns in the next two weeks as the brand has accelerated its expansion plans for the CNG bike
High demand for Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG, to be sold in 77 towns before August 15
30 Jul 2024
The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product
Bajaj Freedom 125: A test case for India's CNG ambitions
29 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per kilometre.
Buying Bajaj Freedom 125? Here's how to squeeze optimum fuel economy from it
24 Jul 2024
Both the Bajaj Freedom 125 and the TVS Raider 125 get powered by a 125cc air cooled engine
Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc bike to go for
22 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom 125 can seamlessly shift between petrol and CNG.
Bajaj Freedom bookings open nationwide, deliveries begin
18 Jul 2024
View all
 Bajaj Freedom News

Bajaj Freedom Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Indian Roadmaster Elite

Indian Roadmaster Elite

48 - 71.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

1.95 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details