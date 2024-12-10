What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Faizabad? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Faizabad is Rs. 1.29 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Faizabad? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Faizabad amount to Rs. 12,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Faizabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Faizabad is Rs. 2,172.