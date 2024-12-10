Bajaj Freedom on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
The
Bajaj Freedom on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh and Hero Passion Plus starting at Rs. 79,901 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.09 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.26 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price