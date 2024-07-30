Bajaj Freedom on road price in Bhadohi starts from Rs. 1.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for Bajaj Freedom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Bhadohi.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Freedom Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj Freedom Disc LED.
Bajaj Freedom dealers and showrooms in Bhadohi for best offers.
Bajaj Freedom on road price breakup in Bhadohi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Freedom is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar 125 which starts at Rs. 81,843 in Bhadohi, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Bhadohi and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bhadohi.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Freedom Drum ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Drum LED ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Bajaj Freedom Disc LED ₹ 1.27 Lakhs
