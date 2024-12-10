What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Akola? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Akola is Rs. 1.29 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Akola? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Akola amount to Rs. 12,099, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Akola? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Akola is Rs. 2,157.