Bajaj Dominar 400 STD 2025

2.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Dominar 400 Key Specs
Engine373.3 cc
View all Dominar 400 specs and features

Dominar 400 STD 2025

Dominar 400 STD 2025 Prices

The Dominar 400 STD 2025, is listed at ₹2.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dominar 400 STD 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Dominar 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dominar 400 STD 2025 Colours

The Dominar 400 STD 2025 is available in 3 colour options: Charcoal Black, Aurora Green, Canyon Red.

Dominar 400 STD 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Dominar 400 STD 2025 is powered by a 373.3 cc engine.

Dominar 400 STD 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dominar 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 250 Adventure priced ₹2.42 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure priced between ₹1.98 Lakhs - 2.27 Lakhs.

Dominar 400 STD 2025 Specs & Features

The Dominar 400 STD 2025 has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Dominar 400 STD 2025 Price

Dominar 400 STD 2025

₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
20,595
Insurance
20,894
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,80,489
EMI@6,029/mo
Bajaj Dominar 400 STD 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 litres
Length
2156 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm
Kerb Weight
193 kg
Height
1243 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
863 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
390 km
Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
373.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 43 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Front

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA
Bajaj Dominar 400 STD 2025 EMI
EMI5,426 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,52,440
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,52,440
Interest Amount
73,115
Payable Amount
3,25,555

view all specs and features

