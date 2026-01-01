|Engine
|373.3 cc
The Dominar 400 STD 2025, is listed at ₹2.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dominar 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dominar 400 STD 2025 is available in 3 colour options: Charcoal Black, Aurora Green, Canyon Red.
The Dominar 400 STD 2025 is powered by a 373.3 cc engine.
In the Dominar 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 250 Adventure priced ₹2.42 Lakhs or the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure priced between ₹1.98 Lakhs - 2.27 Lakhs.
The Dominar 400 STD 2025 has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Low Fuel Indicator.