Bajaj Dominar 250 Front Left View
1/19
Bajaj Dominar 250 Front Right View
2/19
Bajaj Dominar 250 Left View
3/19
Bajaj Dominar 250 Right View
4/19
Bajaj Dominar 250 Rear Left View
5/19
Bajaj Dominar 250 Front View
6/19

Bajaj Dominar 250 STD 2025

2.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Dominar 250 Key Specs
Engine248.8 cc
View all Dominar 250 specs and features

Dominar 250 STD 2025

Dominar 250 STD 2025 Prices

The Dominar 250 STD 2025, is listed at ₹2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Dominar 250 STD 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Dominar 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Dominar 250 STD 2025 Colours

The Dominar 250 STD 2025 is available in 3 colour options: Citrus Rush, Racing Red, Sparkling Black.

Dominar 250 STD 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Dominar 250 STD 2025 is powered by a 248.8 cc engine.

Dominar 250 STD 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Dominar 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar N250 priced ₹1.53 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 250R priced ₹1.66 Lakhs.

Dominar 250 STD 2025 Specs & Features

The Dominar 250 STD 2025 has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Dominar 250 STD 2025 Price

Dominar 250 STD 2025

₹2.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,124
RTO
14,169
Insurance
11,669
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,02,962
EMI@4,362/mo
Bajaj Dominar 250 STD 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm
Height
1112 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
836 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
416 km
Max Speed
132 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
248.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travel

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA
Bajaj Dominar 250 STD 2025 EMI
EMI3,926 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,82,665
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,82,665
Interest Amount
52,906
Payable Amount
2,35,571

Bajaj Dominar 250 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Dominar 250vsPulsar N250
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Dominar 250vsXtreme 250R
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Dominar 250vsGixxer 250
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.71 - 1.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Dominar 250vs160 Duke
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.69 - 1.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Dominar 250vsR15 V4

