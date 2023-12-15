Dominar 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Dominar 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. The fuel Dominar 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Dominar 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Stepup Seat, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13 L Length: 2156 mm Highway Mileage: undefined Max Power: 27 PS @ 8500 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI ...Read MoreRead Less