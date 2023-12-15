Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Bajaj Dominar 250 STD

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
1.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Bajaj Dominar 250 Key Specs
Engine248.77 cc
View all Dominar 250 specs and features

Dominar 250 STD Latest Updates

Dominar 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Dominar 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2156 mm
  • Highway Mileage: undefined
  • Max Power: 27 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Dominar 250 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    248.77 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,70,720
    RTO
    13,988
    Insurance
    10,291
    Accessories Charges
    2,140
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,97,139
    EMI@4,237/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Bajaj Dominar 250 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    330 kg
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    157 mm
    Length
    2156 mm
    Wheelbase
    1453 mm
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Height
    1112 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    836 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    10.92s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    18.50 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    7.92s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    6.88s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    5.60s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    4.18s
    Quarter Mile
    17.70 s @ 118.46 kmph
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    51.58 mm
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    31.53 mm
    City Mileage
    35.03 kmpl
    Top Speed
    120.08 kmph
    Max Power
    27 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    61.1 mm
    Max Torque
    23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    DC
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:9:1
    Displacement
    248.77 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    72 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Beam Type Perimeter Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-step adjustable Monoshocks with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 37 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Twin Barrel Exhaust
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    VRLA
    Bajaj Dominar 250 STD EMI
    EMI3,814 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,77,425
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,77,425
    Interest Amount
    51,388
    Payable Amount
    2,28,813

    Bajaj Dominar 250 Alternatives

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6

    1.25 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Dominar 250 vs Pulsar NS200
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS

    1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Dominar 250 vs Apache RTR 2...

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details