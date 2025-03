Latest Update

Bajaj Dominar 250 Bajaj Dominar 250



Bajaj Dominar 250 Launch Date:



The Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched on March 11, 2020. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is a street bike powered by BS6, 248.8 cc engine which produces a power of 26.63 bhp and a torque of 23.5 Nm. With both anterior and back end disc brakes, Bajaj Dominar 250 approaches up with the anti-locking braking system



Bajaj Dominar 250 Price:



The Bajaj Dominar 250 arrives in single variant. The price range initiates from Rs. 1,83,757. The bike looms in 3 captivating colors, such as Racing Red and Matt Silver, Sparkling Black and Matt Silver and Citrus Rush and Matt Silver.



Bajaj Dominar 250 Features:



Bajaj Dominar 250 gets athletic styling and is supplied with filled-LED lights, an automated instrument cluster, twin-barrel drain, impulse-looking mirror stalks, upside-down telescopic anterior forks, and split seats. The bike gets end mono-shock, disc brakes on both wheels, and a dual-channel ABS. Valuable ride-connected information is presented on the basic display while the rest of the information is accessible on the subordinate display on the fuel tank. Interestingly, the company is also depending on small belts below the seat for luggage



Bajaj Dominar 250 Performance:



Bajaj Dominar 250 street bike is very appropriate for long-distance trips, the bike shows up with 250cc engine has the pleasant quantity of torque, the bike also gets some beneficial features. On the opposite side, the bike's complete weight is on more side, the bike looks accurately like Bajaj Dominar 400 and the consumers felt that characteristic of the parts could have been better.



Bajaj Dominar 250 Capacity:



The Bajaj Dominar 250 motorcycle weighs 180 kg with a seat height of about 800 mm. The mileage claimed an average of 32.5 km per liter. The fuel Tank capacity is 13 liters.



Bajaj Dominar 250 Rivals:



The rivals of Bajaj Dominar 250 are Bajaj Dominar 400, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ 25, Bajaj Pulsar F 250, KTM 250 Duke, KTM 200 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Bajaj Pulsar NS 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Read MoreRead Less