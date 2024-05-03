Bajaj CT 125X on road price in West Garo Hills starts from Rs. 85,540. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 89,060 in West Garo Hills. The Bajaj CT 125X on road price in West Garo Hills starts from Rs. 85,540. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 89,060 in West Garo Hills. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in West Garo Hills for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in West Garo Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in West Garo Hills, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in West Garo Hills and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in West Garo Hills. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 85,540 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 89,060