Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Udaipur starts from Rs. 88,980.
The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 92,520 in Udaipur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Udaipur for best offers.
Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Udaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Udaipur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Udaipur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Udaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 88,980 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 92,520
