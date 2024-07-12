Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Seraikela Kharsawan starts from Rs. 86,850. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 90,400 in Seraikela Kharsawan. The lowest price Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Seraikela Kharsawan starts from Rs. 86,850. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 90,400 in Seraikela Kharsawan. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Seraikela Kharsawan for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Seraikela Kharsawan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Seraikela Kharsawan, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Seraikela Kharsawan and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Seraikela Kharsawan. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 86,850 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 90,400