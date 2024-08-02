Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Purba Medinipur starts from Rs. 90,770. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,320 in Purba Medinipur. The lowest price Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Purba Medinipur starts from Rs. 90,770. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,320 in Purba Medinipur. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Purba Medinipur for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Purba Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,441 in Purba Medinipur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,467 in Purba Medinipur and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Purba Medinipur. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 90,770 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 94,320