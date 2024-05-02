Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Osmanabad starts from Rs. 89,060.
The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 92,690 in Osmanabad.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Osmanabad for best offers.
Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Osmanabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Osmanabad, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Osmanabad and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Osmanabad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 89,060 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 92,690
