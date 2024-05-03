HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Motihari

Bajaj CT 125X Front Right View
1/10
Bajaj CT 125X Front View
2/10
Bajaj CT 125X Left View
3/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear Right View
4/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear View
5/10
Bajaj CT 125X Right View
6/10
74,016 - 77,216*
*On-Road Price
Motihari
CT 125X Price in Motihari

Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Motihari starts from Rs. 90,880. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,430 in Motihari.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj CT 125X Drum₹ 90,880
Bajaj CT 125X Disc₹ 94,430
...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Variant Wise Price List in Motihari

Drum
₹ 90,880*On-Road Price
124.4
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,112
RTO
9,920
Insurance
6,848
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Motihari)
90,880
EMI@1,953/mo
Disc
₹ 94,429*On-Road Price
124.4
View breakup

    Bajaj News

    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
    3 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch today: What to expect
    3 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Bajaj Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    View all
     

