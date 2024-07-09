HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBajajCT 125XOn Road Price in Mahoba

Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Mahoba

Bajaj CT 125X Front Right View
Bajaj CT 125X Front View
Bajaj CT 125X Left View
Bajaj CT 125X Rear Right View
Bajaj CT 125X Rear View
Bajaj CT 125X Right View
74,016 - 77,216*
*On-Road Price
Mahoba
CT 125X Price in Mahoba

Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Mahoba starts from Rs. 88,680. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 92,480 in Mahoba. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj CT 125X Drum₹ 88,680
Bajaj CT 125X Disc₹ 92,480
...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Variant Wise Price List in Mahoba

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum
₹ 88,677*On-Road Price
124.4
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,726
RTO
7,495
Insurance
6,456
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Mahoba)
88,677
EMI@1,906/mo
Disc
₹ 92,477*On-Road Price
124.4
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Bajaj CT 125X Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Splendor Plus Price in Mahoba
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
SP 125 Price in Mahoba
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

90,000 - 1 Lakhs
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

79,800 - 83,800
Shine Price in Mahoba
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911 - 82,911
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Mahoba
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 68,768
HF Deluxe Price in Mahoba

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj News

The Bajaj Freedom will be initially sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India while the company is still exploring export options but has identified markets
Bajaj Freedom 125 exports to 6 new markets planned, Qute CNG in the works
9 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has released videos showing the Freedom CNG motorcycle undergoing crash test. Freedom is the first motorcycle in the world to come with CNG powertrain.
Is Bajaj Freedom CNG bike safe? Watch it get crushed under a 10-tonne truck
9 Jul 2024
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal narrated how his new electric vehicle company was not seen as a disruptor about four years back with big players being almost dismissive and how its market share in two-wheeler electric vehicles has grown to nearly 50%.
Happy to debate with Rajiv Bajaj on live platform, says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
8 Jul 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per km
2024 Bajaj Freedom: Variants explained
7 Jul 2024
(L-R) MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari with Rajiv Bajaj, MD - Bajaj Auto, at the launch of the new Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle
Govt should review GST rates on vehicles powered by clean fuels: Rajiv Bajaj
6 Jul 2024
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

19.9 Lakhs
Vespa 946 Dragon

Vespa 946 Dragon

14.28 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Indian Scout Sixty

Indian Scout Sixty

12.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hero 450 ADV

Hero 450 ADV

2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
