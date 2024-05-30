HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Lakhisarai

Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Lakhisarai starts from Rs. 90,880. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,430 in Lakhisarai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj CT 125X Drum₹ 90,880
Bajaj CT 125X Disc₹ 94,430
Bajaj CT 125X Variant Wise Price List in Lakhisarai

Drum
₹ 90,880*On-Road Price
124.4
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,112
RTO
9,920
Insurance
6,848
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Lakhisarai)
90,880
Disc
₹ 94,429*On-Road Price
124.4
Bajaj News

The Bajaj Fighter trademark was filed earlier this month and could be used for any of the upcoming offerings from the manufacturer
Bajaj Fighter name trademarked in India
30 May 2024
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024 saw over 4,400 riders come together across 32 cities in India
Over 4,400 riders across 32 cities participate in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024
25 May 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses a familiar design language.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights
24 May 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
Triumph has been associated with the Distinguised Gentleman's Ride since inception, albeit Bajaj will be taking over organising the rides in India starting with this year
Bajaj to lead Distinguished Gentleman's Ride 2024 for Triumph in India: Sumeet Narang
18 May 2024
View all
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
View all
 

