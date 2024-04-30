Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 84,890. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 88,370 in Kanker. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Kanker starts from Rs. 84,890. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 88,370 in Kanker. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Kanker for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Kanker includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Kanker, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Kanker and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kanker. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 84,890 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 88,370