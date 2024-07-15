HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Jorhat

Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Jorhat

Bajaj CT 125X Front Right View
1/10
Bajaj CT 125X Front View
2/10
Bajaj CT 125X Left View
3/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear Right View
4/10
Bajaj CT 125X Rear View
5/10
Bajaj CT 125X Right View
6/10
74,016 - 77,216*
*On-Road Price
Jorhat
CT 125X Price in Jorhat

Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 86,930. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 90,190 in Jorhat. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj CT 125X Drum₹ 86,930
Bajaj CT 125X Disc₹ 90,190
...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Variant Wise Price List in Jorhat

Drum
₹ 86,933*On-Road Price
124.4
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,470
RTO
6,500
Insurance
5,963
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Jorhat)
86,933
EMI@1,869/mo
Disc
₹ 90,194*On-Road Price
124.4
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Bajaj CT 125X Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus Price in Jorhat
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
Check Latest Offers
SP 125 Price in Jorhat
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

90,000 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

79,800 - 83,800
Check Latest Offers
Shine Price in Jorhat
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911 - 82,911
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Jorhat
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 68,768
Check Latest Offers
HF Deluxe Price in Jorhat

Bajaj News

Indian auto industry has recorded a double-digit growth in export numbers in the last quarter (April-June) of FY25.
Passenger vehicle shipments from India surges 19% in Q1 FY25, two-wheeler exports up by 17%
15 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG arrives in time as fuel prices have soared enough for other alternatives to thrive and also when the two-wheeler market is at the cusp of electrification
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Review: Start of a new revolution?
14 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom CNG bike is available in Maharashtra and Gujarat while deliveries to other parts will follow soon, as per company officials.
OATS debate is back: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Bajaj Freedom CNG launch
12 Jul 2024
The 200 cc segment is a great place to start your motorcycling journey. We list out the most accessible options currently available in the market
NS200 to CB200X: Here are 5 most affordable 200 cc motorcycles on sale
12 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom will be initially sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India while the company is still exploring export options but has identified markets
Bajaj Freedom 125 exports to 6 new markets planned, Qute CNG in the works
9 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

