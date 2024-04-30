HT Auto
Bajaj CT 125X On Road Price in Dhar

Bajaj CT 125X Front Right View
Bajaj CT 125X Front View
Bajaj CT 125X Left View
Bajaj CT 125X Rear Right View
Bajaj CT 125X Rear View
Bajaj CT 125X Right View
74,016 - 77,216*
*On-Road Price
Dhar
CT 125X Price in Dhar

Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Dhar starts from Rs. 84,750. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 88,230 in Dhar. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj CT 125X Drum₹ 84,750
Bajaj CT 125X Disc₹ 88,230
...Read More

Bajaj CT 125X Variant Wise Price List in Dhar

Drum
₹ 84,747
124.4
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,645
RTO
5,155
Insurance
5,947
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Dhar)
84,747
EMI@1,822/mo
Disc
₹ 88,232
124.4
Bajaj CT 125X Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

79,800 - 83,800
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

80,416 - 94,138
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

79,911
Popular Bajaj Bikes

