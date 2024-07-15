Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Dhalai starts from Rs. 84,290. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 87,710 in Dhalai. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Dhalai starts from Rs. 84,290. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 87,710 in Dhalai. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Dhalai for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Dhalai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Dhalai, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Dhalai and Bajaj Pulsar N125 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Dhalai. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 84,290 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 87,710