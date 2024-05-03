Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Bolpur starts from Rs. 90,770. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,320 in Bolpur. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X on road price in Bolpur starts from Rs. 90,770. The on road price for Bajaj CT 125X top variant goes up to Rs. 94,320 in Bolpur. The lowest price model is Bajaj CT 125X Drum and the most priced model is Bajaj CT 125X Disc. Visit your nearest Bajaj CT 125X dealers and showrooms in Bolpur for best offers. Bajaj CT 125X on road price breakup in Bolpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj CT 125X is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Bolpur, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Bolpur and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bolpur. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj CT 125X Drum ₹ 90,770 Bajaj CT 125X Disc ₹ 94,320