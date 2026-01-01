hamburger icon
ChetakPriceRangeSpecifications
Bajaj Chetak Front Left View
1/20
Bajaj Chetak Front Right View
2/20
Bajaj Chetak Front View
3/20
Bajaj Chetak Left View
4/20
Bajaj Chetak Rear Left View
5/20
Bajaj Chetak Rear Right View
View all Images
6/20

Bajaj Chetak 3501

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Chetak 3501

Chetak 3501 Prices

The Chetak 3501, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chetak 3501 Range

The Chetak 3501 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chetak 3501 Colours

The Chetak 3501 is available in 17 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue, Matte Coarse Grey, Scarlet Red, Pista Green, Cyber White, Azure Blue, Ebony Black Met, Lime Yellow, Matt Grey, Racing Red, C2501-active Black, C2501-misty Yellow, C2501-ocean Teal, C2501-opalescent Silver, C2501-classic White.

Chetak 3501 Battery & Range

Chetak 3501 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Chetak 3501 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast priced between ₹1.09 Lakhs - 1.1 Lakhs.

Chetak 3501 Specs & Features

The Chetak 3501 has Call/SMS Alerts, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Bajaj Chetak 3501 Price

Chetak 3501

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,500
Insurance
4,607
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,107
EMI@2,990/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bajaj Chetak 3501 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
35 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
153 km
Max Speed
73 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
35 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
On Board Charger, Self Cancelling Blinkers, Auto Hazard Light, Glove Box - 5 Ltr
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT With Touch Screen Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Bajaj Chetak 3501 EMI
EMI2,691 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,196
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,196
Interest Amount
36,261
Payable Amount
1,61,457

Bajaj Chetak other Variants

Chetak C2501

₹ 95,348*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,399
Insurance
3,949
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,348
EMI@2,049/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Chetak 3001

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,07,400
RTO
300
Insurance
6,570
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,270
EMI@2,456/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Chetak 3503

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,500
Insurance
4,209
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,709
EMI@2,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Chetak 3502

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,500
Insurance
4,416
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,916
EMI@2,728/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bajaj Chetak Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ChetakvsMagnus G Max
Okaya EV Faast

Okaya EV Faast

1.09 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ChetakvsFaast
Seeka Smak

Seeka Smak

99,911 - 1.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ChetakvsSmak
Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ChetakvsFlex
Aftek Motors Elmo

Aftek Motors Elmo

1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ChetakvsElmo

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

₹1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details