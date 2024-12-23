HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Specifications

99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Specs

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Chetak [2020-2024] starts at Rs. 99,998 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

Premium-Tecpac
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1894 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Additional Storage
18 L
Kerb Weight
134 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
127 km
Max Speed
73 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
4 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
4200 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
22.8
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
18 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch, TFT

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3.15 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
Chetak Specs
EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul

1.2 Lakhs
Soul Specs
UPCOMING
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1 - 1.3 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Gravton Motors Quanta

Gravton Motors Quanta

1.2 Lakhs
Quanta Specs
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

1.2 Lakhs
S1 Air Specs
Ampere Primus

Ampere Primus

1.2 Lakhs
Primus Specs

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] News

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Planning to buy Bajaj Chetak 35 electric scooter? Which variant suits your style…
23 Dec 2024
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants and multiple colour options.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series launched starting 1.20 lakh. Here's what's new on the electric scooter
22 Dec 2024
The European-spec version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will eventually come in two battery-pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It is not yet confirmed if the India-spec model will also come with both battery options.
Auto recap, Dec 20: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveil date, Bajaj Chetak launched and more
21 Dec 2024
The 2025 Bajaj Chetak comes with comprehensive upgrades including a new platform and more features
2025 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India, prices start at 1.20 lakh
20 Dec 2024
The upcoming Bajaj Chetak is expected to feature upgrades to its design, features and specs.
2024 Bajaj Chetak to launch this week. Price, features, range expected
17 Dec 2024
 Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] News

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Variants & Price List

Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 99,998 and goes up to ₹ 1.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] comes in 7 variants. Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024]'s top variant is Premium-Tecpac.

2903
99,998* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
123 Km
2903 TecPac
1.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
123 Km
3202
1.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
137 Km
3202 TecPac
1.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
137 Km
3201 Special Edition
1.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
136 Km
Premium
1.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
126 Km
Premium-Tecpac
1.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
127 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

