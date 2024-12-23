Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Chetak [2020-2024] starts at Rs. 99,998 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 99,998 and goes up to ₹ 1.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] comes in 7 variants. Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024]'s top variant is Premium-Tecpac.
2903
₹99,998* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
123 Km
2903 TecPac
₹1.03 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
123 Km
3202
₹1.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
137 Km
3202 TecPac
₹1.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
137 Km
3201 Special Edition
₹1.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
136 Km
Premium
₹1.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
63 Kmph
126 Km
Premium-Tecpac
₹1.56 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
73 Kmph
127 Km
