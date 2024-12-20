HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Front Left View
1/18
DISCONTINUED
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Front Right View
2/18
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Front View
3/18
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Left View
4/18
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Rear Left View
5/18
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Rear Right View
6/18

BAJAJ Chetak [2020-2024]

1 Review
99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Chetak [2020-2024] Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 72.5 kmph

Chetak [2020-2024]: 68.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 132.95 km

Chetak [2020-2024]: 130.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.3 hrs

Chetak [2020-2024]: 4.3 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.16 kwh

Chetak [2020-2024]: 2.8 - 3.2 kwh

About Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024]

Latest Update

  • 2025 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India, prices start at ₹1.20 lakh
  • 2024 Bajaj Chetak to launch this week. Price, features, range expected

    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Alternatives

    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
    Chetak [2020-2024]vsChetak
    Vida V2

    Vida V2

    96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Chetak [2020-2024]vsV2
    UPCOMING
    LML Star

    LML Star

    1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    EeVe Soul

    EeVe Soul

    1.2 Lakhs
    Chetak [2020-2024]vsSoul
    Gravton Motors Quanta

    Gravton Motors Quanta

    1.2 Lakhs
    Chetak [2020-2024]vsQuanta
    Ola Electric S1 Air

    Ola Electric S1 Air

    1.2 Lakhs
    Chetak [2020-2024]vsS1 Air
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Variants

    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 99,998 and goes up to ₹ 1.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] comes in 7 variants. Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024]'s top variant is Premium-Tecpac.

    7 Variants Available
    ₹99,998*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    63 kmph
    Range
    123 km
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    63 kmph
    Range
    123 km
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    63 kmph
    Range
    137 km
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    73 kmph
    Range
    137 km
    ₹1.39 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    73 kmph
    Range
    136 km
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    63 kmph
    Range
    126 km
    ₹1.56 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    4200 W
    Speed
    73 kmph
    Range
    127 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Images

    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 1
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 2
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 3
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 4
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 5
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 6
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 7
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 8
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 9
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 10
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 11
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 12
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 13
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 14
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 15
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 16
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 17
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Image 18
    Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity2.8-3.2 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Range123-137 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4.30-6 Hours
    View all Chetak [2020-2024] specs and features

      Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] Expert Review
      By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
      Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] News

      Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] FAQs

      Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Chetak [2020-2024] was Rs. 99,998-1,56,243 (ex-showroom).
      The top variant of Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] was Premium-Tecpacwith the last recorded price of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024] has been discontinued but Bajaj Chetak, Vida V2 and LML Star are the top competitors of Bajaj Chetak [2020-2024].

