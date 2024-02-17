Bajaj Avenger Street 160 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Street 160 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Street 160 dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs