Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Betul starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price in Betul starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 dealers and showrooms in Betul for best offers. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 on road price breakup in Betul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 ₹ 1.45 Lakhs