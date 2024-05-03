Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Valsad starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Valsad for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Valsad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Valsad, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Valsad and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Valsad.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.66 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
