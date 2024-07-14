HT Auto

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Tarn Taran

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Left View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Left View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Right View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear View
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tarn Taran
Avenger 220 Street Price in Tarn Taran

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Tarn Taran starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.67 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Tarn Taran

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,373
RTO
12,000
Insurance
11,997
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Tarn Taran)
1,67,370
EMI@3,597/mo
Check Latest Offers
W175 Price in Tarn Taran
Evolve R Price in Tarn Taran
Check Latest Offers
