Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Sitapur

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Left View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Left View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Right View
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear View
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sitapur
Avenger 220 Street Price in Sitapur

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Sitapur starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.70 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Sitapur

STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,147
RTO
11,789
Insurance
13,777
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Sitapur)
1,69,713
EMI@3,648/mo
Bajaj News

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will be offered in three colour schemes. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ramaswami120)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new
24 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto aims to tamp up its market share in the premium motorcycle market in India with the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.
Bajaj Auto aims to make 10,000 Triumph motorcycles every month by September 2024
21 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Chetak's new variant is expected to be positioned below the Urbane trim currently available and will be more reasonably priced
More affordable Bajaj Chetak variant launch in May, priced around 1 lakh
19 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
