Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs